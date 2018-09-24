Kapil Sharma at detox center, is getting ready to make a comeback on the small screen

Kapil Sharma, who rose to fame for his show Comedy Nights with Kapil followed by The Kapil Sharma show fell down from his pedestal of fame after his mid-air argument with Sunil Grover. A lot of Kapil’s problems, including his many cancelled shoots, were speculated to be because of his addiction to alcohol and his cryptic tweets were also believed to be a result of the same. By joining an ashram that would help Kapil stay off alcohol, he is getting ready to make a comeback to the small screen.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Kapil has taken off to an Ayurvedic ashram in Bangalore for a complete detoxification programme. A source was quoted as saying, “Kapil is off drinks and he needs to lose at least 15 kgs. He is at an ayurvedic ashram in Bengaluru for two weeks. He returns to Mumbai on October 28 to start preparing for his show.”

Kapil was reportedly inspired to attend this programme after reading Twinkle Khanna’s recent book Pyjamas are forgiving. A friend of Kapil was quoted in the same report as saying, “He went to the same ashram a year ago left the course incomplete and began drinking again. This time he is determined to sweat it out at the ashram because, as Kapil says, Akshay Paaji’s wife has recommended the treatment.”

Before Kapil went off-grid, he made certain allegations made by the star comedian about his show producer Preeti Simoes, and the editor of a new publication, and he promised to take legal action. However, Kapil then left for Amsterdam, where he was spotted after having gained a lot of weight. This had, in fact, concerned his fans as well.

Kapil returned to social media and Mumbai quite recently, and he has reportedly been on the mend since and pictures of him working out was also shared on social media.

