Kapil Sharma says he used to crash weddings with his friends for free food

Comedian-actor-producer Kapil Sharma, who will marry his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, has opened up about attending weddings during his college days just to eat good food.

He made an appearance on the show Indian Idol 10 where he spoke about his college days when he gate-crashed weddings with his friends in Delhi, read a statement.

Kapil said: “During our college days, my friends and I used to go to weddings to eat good food. Once we got caught red-handed by an uncle. My friend made up a story saying that the food in our college mess got over and that we didn’t have anything to eat.

“Although we had eaten the food by that time, uncle insisted on eating and dancing. We had twice the amount of food. Then we danced also. This is one experience I can never forget.”

The 37-year-old actor posted a brief statement revealing the date of their marriage, with the caption, “Need your blessings”. “With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of love, respect and togetherness on December 12, 2018,” he wrote in the statement.

“We would like to thank each and every one who has been a part of our wonderful sojourn and seek the best wishes and prayers of all our loved ones,” he added.

The couple has been dating for a long time now and he had introduced Ginni to his fans in March last year.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 22:36 IST