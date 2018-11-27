Kapil Sharma shares wedding card, confirms marriage with girlfriend Ginni on December 12

Kapil Sharma has confirmed his December 12 wedding, sharing the announcement of nuptials with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on Twitter. “With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of love, respect and togetherness on 12th of December, 2018,” the invite reads.

He also thanked those who have been part of this journey. “We would like to thank each and every one who has been a part of our wonderful sojourn and seek the best wishes and prayers of all our loved ones, lots of love,” it adds.

Kapil and Ginni will get married in Amritsar, Punjab, with two wedding reception set to take place in Punjab and Mumbai each. Speaking to Hindustan Times earlier, Kapil had confirmed the December 12 wedding, “I am ecstatic to be with Ginni and I know this marriage will be a huge change in my life. Discipline aayega. She takes good care of me and is a huge support in my life. People like me are surrounded by many people at work or events or otherwise, but when you come home, ghar khali lagta hai.”

Kapil had also revealed his love story to Bombay Times recently, “When I started earning well, my mother took my marriage proposal to her family, which got rejected. Her dad sweetly said, ‘Shut up’ (laughs!). Thereafter, I got busy with work, while she pursued MBA in Finance. She kept studying to avoid marriage proposals. At that time, I was settled in Mumbai, and so much was happening in my life. I then realised ki itna kuchh hua hai, but she never disturbed me. Itna patience kisi mein nahi dekha maine (never saw this level of patience in anybody). That’s when I decided that it was the right time to marry.”

“Kapil is a gem of a person and very caring. There is no one like him and I can’t find anyone better than him. He is a family man. If he loves his mother and sister so much, it’s certain that he would love his partner, too. He is a star for the audience, not for me. He is still humble the way he was years ago and hasn’t changed at all,” Ginni told the tabloid.

Kapil had announced his love for Ginny in March 2017, before he went out of action for almost a year, post the controversial exit and end of his TV shows. He is expected to return to TV soon and Tuesday also saw the first promo of his upcoming TV show being released.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 16:41 IST