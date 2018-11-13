Kapil Sharma on his wedding, love story: Marriage with Ginni will change my life

“Maine shaadi rokne ki bahut koshish ki, par kuch nahin hua (laughs),” says Kapil Sharma, who is looking forward to tying the knot with Ginni Chatrath. The wedding is on December 12 in Amritsar, followed by a reception two days later. He will also throw a party in Mumbai for his close friends, including Bollywood celebrities. “Jokes apart, I am ecstatic to be with Ginni and I know this marriage will be a huge change in my life. Discipline aayega. She takes good care of me and is a huge support in my life. People like me are surrounded by many people at work or events or otherwise, but when you come home, ghar khali lagta hai,” says the comedian-actor.

Kapil and Ginni met during college and he had introduced her to his mother back then. As there was a huge difference in their social status, things didn’t move forward. Later, he came to Mumbai for Laughter Challenge and they rarely met. “We did not have the usual dating scenario as both our families are conservative. Last year, when I was going through a low phase, she was there with me throughout. That’s when I felt that if she is with me during my low phase, then she is the one for me. I can rely on her,” he says.

Kapil had announced his love for Ginny in March 2017, before he went out of action for almost a year, post the controversial exit and end of his TV shows. Ask him about that and he says, “Back then, we had decided that we would get married but due to my hectic schedule, we couldn’t lock a date. My mum stays in Amritsar and worries about me. Now that I am getting married, I think it was destined. I feel marriage is an essential part in our lives as it brings stability. Then the next phase is parenthood, which is another important step in a person’s life. I have seen people change after marriage, as they want to go home to be with their wives or kids. I want to experience it all as well. Being a bachelor, having your fun is good but only for a while. Later, it becomes routine and then you look for stability. I feel marriage is the best thing to happen to me.”

Talking about the last one year when Kapil had to step back from his public life, he said, “During the last year, I realised that I’ve never given time to myself. I have been working for 14 years and it has been non-stop, with one project right after the other on TV. I realised that one should take a break and rejuvenate. This time was a self realisation phase for me. I travelled a lot and went to Holland, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh etc. I spent a lot of time with my family and friends and realised that everybody loves me so much. It’s important to earn money but it is also important to spend quality time with your loved ones. In the last 3-4 months, I have been to Amritsar three times while in all these years, I used to go once in a year for just two days.”

