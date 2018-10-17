Kapil Sharma announces his return to Mumbai with a selfie, says will begin work on comeback show soon

Kapil Sharma is finally back to the base after about a six month-long hiatus. The comedian confirmed his arrival in Mumbai with a selfie that went with the caption, “back in mumbai after one n half month.. now it’s time to make u people laugh with the new season of #TKSS.” The actor and TV host has also recently confirmed his wedding with long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in December.

He had earlier confirmed his return to the small screen around Diwali in a tweet “Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par.” As of late, Kapil was busy with the promotions of his debut production Son of Manjeet Singh. It is a Punjabi film that delves deep into the father-son relationship and had hit the theatres last Friday.

Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par. @TataSky subscribers Sony TV ka mazza without any additional cost lijiye, Abhi call kariye 18002086633 or email contact@tatasky.com — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) October 6, 2018

A picture of him looking visibly overweight had recently gone viral on the internet but the actor had said that it could have been digitally touched. Kapil had made it clear that he is in good shape and keeps his fans updated with his pictures on the social media.

Kapil Sharma’s spectacular rise and his disastrous tumble has been witnessed by all. The comedian was involved in a mid-air brawl with colleague Sunil Grover in March 2017 which showed him in a bad light. This was followed by the latter’s exit from the show which ultimately was pulled off air. It was also extensively reported that the comedian was suffering from depression as well. He tried making a comeback with another comedy show called Family Time With Kapil Sharma, but the show failed to take off and was cancelled after a couple of episodes. While working on his last Bollywood film Firangi, the actor had confessed that he was “genuinely unwell” and was undergoing Ayurvedic treatment in Bangalore.

A year on, talking about his upcoming wedding recently, Kapil Sharma had told IANS, “My mother has been saying that I should get married for a long time. Suddenly I realised that ‘abhi age ho rahi hai’ (I am getting on in age). So, I thought what if she says ‘no’ and after one or two years, and no one agrees to get married to me.”

Kapil had introduced ladylove Ginni on the social media with the message, “Will not say she is my better half . She completes me. Love u Ginni, please welcome her. I love her so much.”

Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:) pic.twitter.com/IqB6VKauM5 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 12:05 IST