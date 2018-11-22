Kapil Sharma asks Amitabh Bachchan’s advice on how to have a happy married life.Watch video

As Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 comes to a close this weekend, Amitabh Bachchan will welcome Kapil Sharma to the ‘hot seat’. However, the comedian, who is making a comeback after his public struggle with alcoholism, has other matters on his mind than the show’s coveted prize money.

Kapil is getting married next month to girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in December and the show’s host congratulated the comedian on his upcoming nuptials. At this, Kapil asked Amitabh on the “guru mantra” on how to keep one’s wife happy and have a perfect married life.

Ho jaaiye taiyaar Grand Finale ki iss raat ke liye, jahan aayenge ek saath Acting aur Comedy ke shahenshah, @SrBachchan aur @KapilSharmaK9! Dekhna na bhulein, #KBC, 23 aur 26 November ko raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/W3hicw607N — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 20, 2018

Amitabh, who has been married to wife Jaya for over four decades, had a hilarious response. “Patni kuch bhi bole...bolne se pehle hi aap sorry bol dijiye saare dukh dard aapke door ho jayenge (Before your wife can say anything, just say sorry, your life will be happy).”

At this, Kapil said, “If the person who said dialogues like ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota’, ‘Rishte Mein To Hum Tumhare Baap Lagte Hain, Naam Hai Shahenshah’ believes in this, what will happen to people like us?”

Kapil’s wedding will take place on December 12 in Amritsar, followed by a reception two days later. He will also throw a party in Mumbai for his close friends, including Bollywood celebrities, later.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, the comedian had said, “Maine shaadi rokne ki bahut koshish ki, par kuch nahin hua. Jokes apart, I am ecstatic to be with Ginni and I know this marriage will be a huge change in my life. Discipline aayega. She takes good care of me and is a huge support in my life. People like me are surrounded by many people at work or events or otherwise, but when you come home, ghar khali lagta hai.”

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 12:09 IST