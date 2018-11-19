Kapil Sharma thanks fiancé Ginni Chatrath on her birthday, says she has made him a better person. See pic

Comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to tie the knot in December with his fiancé Ginni Chatrath. While his fans are eager to know more about his fiancee, the host-actor shared a picture on the social media to wish her on her birthday along with a heartfelt wish. He tweeted, “Thank u for always standing strong with me in every situation of life.,thank u for making me a better person.,thank u for ur unconditional love. Happy birthday @ChatrathGinni love u (sic).”

The two look lovely in the selfie clicked by Kapil. Kapil and Ginni will get married in Amritsar on December 12.

Thank u for always standing strong with me in every situation of life.,thank u for making me a better person.,thank u for ur unconditional love. Happy birthday @ChatrathGinni love u ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sgaakYgsbO — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) November 17, 2018

Kapil had introduced Ginni to his fans on the social media in March 2017. He had shared a picture of the two that went with the caption, “Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:).”

Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:) pic.twitter.com/IqB6VKauM5 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017

In an interview to Hindustan Times, the comedian had said, “Maine shaadi rokne ki bahut koshish ki, par kuch nahin hua. Jokes apart, I am ecstatic to be with Ginni and I know this marriage will be a huge change in my life. Discipline aayega. She takes good care of me and is a huge support in my life. People like me are surrounded by many people at work or events or otherwise, but when you come home, ghar khali lagta hai.”

Talking about finding the right partner, the comedian had said that he has seen people change after marriage as they want to go home to be with their wives or kids. He had said, “I want to experience it all as well. Being a bachelor, having your fun is good but only for a while. Later, it becomes routine and then you look for stability. I feel marriage is the best thing to happen to me.”

The big fat Punjabi wedding will be followed by a reception and a bash for his friends and colleagues in Mumbai. The comedian will now be seen on the hot seat in a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Kapil is also about to make his comeback with his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. He had declared his return with a pic and a tweet, “He tweeted about his return to Mumbai and the start of the said show on October 16, writing on Twitter: “Back in mumbai after one n half month.. now it’s time to make u people laugh with the new season of #TKSS.”

blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en">

back in mumbai after one n half month.. now it’s time to make u people laugh with the new season of #TKSS 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ce1FI7qmAa

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 10:38 IST