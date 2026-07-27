From marketing director to Uber Eats delivery: Single mom shares what ‘real reset’ at 45 looks like after job loss

A 45-year-old woman in the Netherlands has struck a chord online after sharing how her life changed from leading boardroom meetings as a marketing director to delivering Uber Eats orders on an e-bike while searching for a new job. The woman shared a video documenting a typical shift as an Uber Eats delivery partner. (Instagram/@joy.in.organizing)

Camila Valim, who runs the Instagram page Joy in Organizing, shared a video documenting a typical shift as an Uber Eats delivery partner. In the caption, she explained that she wanted to show people what a "real reset" looks like. "I'm sharing this because I think we need to see more of what a real reset actually looks like, not the vision board version, the actual one," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Valim revealed that she has been delivering Uber Eats while looking for work after losing her previous role. "As a single parent and sole provider, this is what the 'in-between' looks like for me right now," she said.

The 45-year-old said that while her platform, Joy in Organizing, has always focused on "the inside work first," her own life is currently going through "a massive reorganization". "I'm showing up for every single day with a smile (sometimes tears too) and a HUGE delivery bag on my back," she wrote.

Alongside the caption, Valim shared a video, giving her followers a glimpse into her Uber Eats shift. The video begins with text reading, "From marketing director & boardroom meetings to ringing doorbells & delivering meals. Not the version of 45 I had in mind."

Valim then documents her evening shift in chronological order. At 4 pm, she starts work and waits for her first order. During the shift, she completes 6 deliveries on her e-bike, with the video showing her picking up meals from different restaurants, waiting for orders and cycling across the city. At one point, she also suffers a painful scrape on her ankle.

She completes her final order shortly after 7 pm, and ends the shift at around 7:23 pm. Smiling into the camera, she jokes that she received a free chicken tender, calling it her "employee bonus."

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