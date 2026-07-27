Viral video shows passenger lighting diya, incense sticks inside AC train, sparks safety debate

A video showing a passenger performing puja inside an AC train coach has gone viral on social media. The clip shows a man sitting on the upper berth while lighting a diya and incense sticks, leading another passenger to raise concerns about safety. Viral video shows passenger performing puja on train berth. (Instagram)

The video was shared by the X page of Jharkhand Rail. In the clip, a man can be seen praying on the upper berth of an AC coach with a lit diya placed beside him.

The person recording the video asks him, “Yeh aap kya kar rahe ho?” To this, the passenger replies, “Pooja paath ho raha hai, diya lag raha hai.”

The person recording then requests him to stop the ritual, saying, “Aarti toh band kara do, abhi agar fire alarm baj jaayega toh kya karloge aap?”

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The video has led to discussions around following safety rules while travelling on trains. Many users pointed out that smoke from incense sticks could activate fire alarms, while an open flame inside a moving train could pose a serious risk.

Check out the full video below: