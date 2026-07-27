Techie exposes remote work reality after losing job in 6 months: 'I'm just gutted and exhausted'

A techie has claimed that he was terminated just 6 months into his contract role at an Indian IT firm despite delivering a significant share of the team's work. In a Reddit post titled "This is what happens when you join a Non-Remote-Friendly company as a Remote Employee," the techie described the dismissal as abrupt, alleging that there was "no warning, no feedback, no transparency, no notice" before he was asked to leave. A techie shared that he had joined an Indian IT service-based firm 6 months ago as a contract worker. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In the post, the software professional shared that he had joined an Indian IT service-based firm 6 months ago as a contract worker and was assigned to work with an onshore client team. He claimed that when he was terminated, the company cited performance issues but did not seek feedback from the client team that worked with him daily.

Sharing details about his work, the techie claimed that he had delivered 40 of the team's last 90 stories despite being part of a 7-member team. However, he said that the company flagged a 14% bug rate against an expected 10% as one of the reasons behind the decision. He argued that the metric was misleading because it included production defects he handled regardless of who had originally worked on the feature.

He also claimed that his habit of joining daily stand-up meetings about 5 minutes late due to a medical appointment was cited as a performance issue, despite informing the team in advance each day.

"The onshore team and my engineering manager had absolutely no problem with it. But the Indian manager, who didn't even react to it for three months, suddenly picked it up as a performance issue," he wrote.

The employee further alleged that attendance at mandatory AI training sessions was brought up during the discussion, although he described the sessions as repetitive and largely irrelevant to his day-to-day work.