Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath wedding: First rituals begin, Akhand Path held at bride’s home. See pics

After the high-profile weddings of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, it is now the turn of Indian TV’s favourite comedian, Kapil Sharma, to tie the knot. He is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12.

A week ahead of the celebrations, the first of the wedding rituals have already commenced in the Chatrath household. An Akhand Path (continuous recitation of sacred texts from Sikhism) was held at Ginni’s residence on Monday, pictures of which are now online. Ginni can be seen wearing a heavily embroidered sharara with a kurta. She has teamed it up with an off white dupatta.

In some pictures, she is seen surrounded by family members as she takes part in the rituals. In another picture, she has been photographed hugging an elderly gentleman, possibly her father. In yet another picture, Ginni can be seen dancing with other girls and ladies of the household. There are many more pictures where she is seen posing with other family members.

Her make-up artist, Shikha Mohan, too posted pictures on November 30 of Ginni and wrote: “Time went year after year, So happy neither of them shed a tear. Finally its time to celebrate this beautiful love story and everyone will witness their love’s glory. Gorgeous Ginni Chatrath ready for her new life with very talented Kapil Sharma.”

On November 27, Kapil had shared a picture of his wedding card, a simple ivory card inscribed in gold. He wrote: “Need ur blessings.”

Last one and a half years have been difficult for Kapil. What started as an on-air brawl with his fellow comedian Sunil Grover, while on a flight from Australia to Delhi in May 2017, not only threw his life and career in total disarray, Kapil was reportedly also battling depression. His hit show The Kapil Sharma Show went off air, due to his erratic behaviour. Pictures of a bloated Kapil flooded the internet.

A few months later, the comedian tried to make a comeback with Family Time With Kapil, which too hit the wall. There were reports that he had been trying hard to make up with Sunil, but to no avail. Amid all this, in October last year, he had shared a picture of himself with Ginni, wherein he had declared his love for her.

Then, sometime in October this year, came the first unconfirmed reports that Kapil would be getting married to Ginni. Later, he announced his decision to get married to Ginni over social media in November, confirming the news.

Speaking about Ginni, he told HT, “I am ecstatic to be with Ginni and I know this marriage will be a huge change in my life. Discipline aayega. She takes good care of me and is a huge support in my life. People like me are surrounded by many people at work or events or otherwise, but when you come home, ghar khali lagta hai.”

Earlier, he had revealed his love story to Bombay Times and said: “When I started earning well, my mother took my marriage proposal to her family, which got rejected. Her dad sweetly said, ‘Shut up’ (laughs!). Thereafter, I got busy with work, while she pursued MBA in Finance. She kept studying to avoid marriage proposals. At that time, I was settled in Mumbai, and so much was happening in my life. I then realised ki itna kuchh hua hai, but she never disturbed me. Itna patience kisi mein nahi dekha maine (never saw this level of patience in anybody). That’s when I decided that it was the right time to marry.”

Ginni had told a tabloid that “Kapil is a gem of a person and very caring. There is no one like him and I can’t find anyone better than him. He is a family man. If he loves his mother and sister so much, it’s certain that he would love his partner, too. He is a star for the audience, not for me. He is still humble the way he was years ago and hasn’t changed at all”.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 13:26 IST