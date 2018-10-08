Kapil Sharma to marry fiancée Ginni in December?

Things seem to be falling in place for comedian, actor and producer Kapil Sharma. After announcing his comeback, the TV host is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Ginni Chatrath in December, according to a Mumbai Mirror report. A friend was quoted as saying, ”It will be a four-day long, big, fat Punjabi wedding for which his friends from the film industry will be flying down to Punjab. He will be hosting a party in Mumbai later.”

Kapil had confessed his love for Ginni in March last year on the social media. He had introduced her saying, “Will not say she is my better half . She completes me. Love u Ginni, please welcome her. I love her so much.”

He had also confirmed his return to the small screen around Diwali with his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. He had tweeted, “Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par. @TataSky subscribers Sony TV ka mazza without any additional cost lijiye, Abhi call kariye 18002086633 or email contact@tatasky.com.”

Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par. @TataSky subscribers Sony TV ka mazza without any additional cost lijiye, Abhi call kariye 18002086633 or email contact@tatasky.com — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) October 6, 2018

A picture of him looking unhealthy had gone viral on the web earlier but in a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor claimed it was digitally edited. He said he is in a good shape now and is busy with the promotions of his debut production, Son of Manjeet Singh. It is a Punjabi film that delves deep into the father-son relationship. He has also cleared the air about his infamous mid-air brawl with Sunil Grover and referred to him as his brother.

During the making of his last Bollywood film Firangi, the actor had confessed that he was “genuinely unwell” and was undergoing Ayurvedic treatment in Bangalore. He said he was dealing with anxiety, blood pressure, sugar problems and an unbalanced diet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 10:18 IST