Kapil Sharma reacts to Tanushree Dutta’s allegations saying it’s unfortunate if it happened

Television star Kapil Sharma is the latest celebrity to play it safe when asked to react on the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Nana Patekar by Tanushree Dutta. Kapil, who is in Amritsar to promote his film Son of Manjeet Singh, sidestepped the questions due to the fear of ‘legal troubles.’

“Earlier, I used to give my views on every issue under the sun. And I got into legal troubles because of my outspoken nature. I am not aware about the details of this case. And if anything of such nature has happened, then it’s unfortunate,” he said. Kapil, however, added that he has previously campaigned against eve-teasing and other related issues.

Amritsar: Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and Gurpreet Ghuggi offer prayers at Golden Temple during a promotion for their upcoming film Son Of Manjeet Singh. (PTI)

Kapil is the producer of Son of Manjeet Singh, starring Gurpreet Ghuggi in the lead role. He visited the Golden Temple on Saturday with Gurpreet and met the press to talk about his film.

On Saturday, Kapil confirmed that he is returning to television with The Kapil Sharma Show. “Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf Sony TV par (I am returning with ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ soon only on Sony Entertainment Television),” Kapil tweeted. The date when The Kapil Sharma Show will go on air is yet to be confirmed, but the promo will be on air in the coming week, a source from the channel told IANS.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 20:30 IST