'I thought something was wrong': Man shares biggest difference between Indian and Norwegian families

A man's observations about life in India and Norway have prompted many social media users to reflect on how different cultures express love and togetherness. In a post shared on X, he compared the quiet atmosphere in many Norwegian homes with the lively conversations that are common in Indian households. Different ways families show care in India and Norway. (Representative Image)

'Both are beautiful' The post was shared by X user Vinod, who spoke about how spending time with a Norwegian family changed the way he viewed silence.

The caption read, "Sometimes the loudest thing in a home is silence. When I first sat with a Norwegian family and nobody spoke for 10 minutes, I thought something was wrong. Now I'm in India, if the whole house goes quiet, someone will definitely ask, 'What happened?' Living in Norway taught me something about the atmosphere of a home. In India, we show love by talking, checking on each other and filling every little silence. In Norway, sometimes love is just sitting together, saying nothing and still feeling completely at home. Both are beautiful. I just needed time to see it. How's your experience when you visit relatives or have guests in India?"

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The post suggests that while silence is often a sign of comfort in Norwegian homes, Indian families are more likely to express affection through conversation, regular check-ins and constant interaction. Rather than saying one approach is better than the other, the user concluded that both ways of expressing love have their own beauty.

Take a look at the X post below: