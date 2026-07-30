Mumbai: To fast-track the regularisation of eligible encroachments on government land that existed before January 1, 2011, the Maharashtra government has ordered a comprehensive survey in Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs and Pune. A special committee will assess the ground situation and submit recommendations, based on which the government will decide whether to extend the policy to these areas. State orders survey of pre-2011 encroachments in Mumbai, Pune ahead of regularisation

Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday directed the formation of the committee, which has been given six months to complete the survey and submit its report.

In March, the state government announced that it would regularise residential encroachments on government land that existed on or before January 1, 2011, to provide housing security to lakhs of low-income families. However, Mumbai city and Mumbai suburbs were kept out of the policy.

Under the policy, residential encroachments of up to 500 sq ft will be regularised free of cost. Occupants of larger structures will have to pay 10% of the prevailing market value as occupancy charges.

In Mumbai, slums established before January 1, 2000, are eligible for free rehabilitation housing. Slums built between January 1, 2000 and January 1, 2011, are protected from eviction and qualify for rehabilitation on payment of construction costs, typically for 300 sq ft tenements. Slums that came up after the 2011 cut-off are considered illegal and are liable for eviction.

Chairing a review meeting, Bawankule directed officials to begin the survey immediately. “The survey will assess the ground situation in the excluded areas and compile the data required for the government to decide on extending the regularisation exercise,” he said in a statement.

The committee will be headed by Konkan divisional commissioner Rubal Agarwal and include senior officials from the collectors’ offices of Mumbai city and suburbs, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Pune Municipal Corporation, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the land records department and other agencies.

“The government’s objective is to ensure eligible encroachers receive justice through the regularisation process while addressing unplanned urban encroachments in a phased and systematic manner,” Bawankule said. “The initiative will provide eligible residents a legal pathway to secure their homes while supporting planned urban development.”