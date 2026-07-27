2 children die of cerebral malaria in Chhattisgarh, 5 hospitalised

Two children died of cerebral malaria in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, while five others are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital as the district witnesses a rise in malaria cases during the monsoon, officials said on Monday. Following the deaths, malaria screening has been intensified in all tribal hostels and residential schools. (Representative Photo)

The health department has intensified malaria screening in villages, tribal residential schools and hostels across Kanker. Chief medical and health officer RC Thakur said positive cases started emerging during the ongoing screening drive launched on July 24.

Cerebral malaria is a severe neurological complication caused by Plasmodium falciparum infection and can lead to coma, brain damage and death if not treated promptly.

Five children from different parts of the district are currently admitted to the hospital with malaria. Children with mild symptoms are being treated at home, while those with severe illness are being referred to hospitals.

Subhash Kumeti, a student at a tribal boys’ residential ashram in Mardapotti village, tested positive for malaria at a screening camp held at the hostel on July 22. During this, three to four students tested positive and received treatment. Kumeti had tested negative then, but developed symptoms on July 24 and subsequently tested positive for malaria.

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His parents were informed and he was taken for treatment. He was later admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, where he died.

Eight-year-old Kareena Vishwakarma died at the Kanker Government Medical College Hospital on July 25, while nine-year-old Subhash Kumeti succumbed to the disease a day later, Thakur said.

Another child from a tribal residential school in Sarandi village also died recently after being diagnosed with malaria earlier. However, officials said the child had recovered from the infection before his death. Following malaria allegations, the body was exhumed for a post-mortem. While the preliminary autopsy did not indicate malaria as the cause of death, the detailed report is awaited.

“We have adequate stocks of testing kits and medicines. Health teams, in coordination with other departments, are carrying out extensive screening and treatment in affected areas,” Thakur said.

Following the deaths, malaria screening has been intensified in all tribal hostels and residential schools in coordination with the health department.

Kareena Vishwakarma, a resident of Domanharra village, was first admitted to a nearby community health centre before being referred to the Government Medical College Hospital after her condition worsened.