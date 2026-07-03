When should you get tested for malaria? Doctor explains and shares testing methods

In a tropical country like India, malaria is a serious health issue, especially during the rainy season. Like any other disease, early detection and timely treatment play a major role in getting cured from the disease. Getting diagnosed early for malaria helps one avoid later complications. (Pexel)

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Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lakshmi Priya R, senior consultant microbiologist and molecular biologist at Metropolis Healthcare Limited, Chennai, explained when one should consider getting tested for the disease. She also explained the symptoms, as well as various tests available for people to take.

“The confusion between malaria’s early symptoms and mild viral illnesses still poses significant challenges for many patients since they tend to delay visitation for care,” noted the doctor.

“For example, patients typically report having experienced fever with chills, headache, body aches, extreme fatigue, and/or malaise. Many patients attribute these symptoms to viral infections rather than possible cases of malaria.”