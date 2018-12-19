The Kapil Sharma Show’s new season to air from Dec 29, watch new teaser with Simmba team

Kapil Sharma is finally getting back to groove after more than a year-long turmoil in his life. He is set to return with the new season of his TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show, to air from December 29. Sony TV shared a teaser of the first episode of the show, featuring Simmba team including Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty as guests. The comedian married his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Sikh and Hindu ceremonies on December 12 in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Stills from the first episode of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sharing the news, Sony TV tweeted a video clip of Kapil and Kiku Sharda on late Tuesday. Sharing the video, it said: “Aakhir Kapil Sharma ek saal se kya kar rahe the? Jaaniye #TheKapilSharmaShow mein! Shuru ho raha hai 29 December se, har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje. @ranveerofficial @KapilSharmaK9 @kikusharda @haanjichandan @Krushna_KAS @bharti_lalli @sumona24 @RochelleMRao.”

In the clip, Sara asks Kiku, featuring as a cook, what is so special about his paneer. Explaining his process, Kiku says he makes seven different colours of paneer, to which Kapil reacts saying Kiku makes just one kind of paneer. It is white in colour when he makes it on Sunday. On Monday, it starts to turn yellow and by Saturday, it turns black.

Sara, Ranveer and Rohit can be seen laughing at the joke.

Sara, Ranveer and Rohit have a good laugh on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The entire cast of The Kapil Sharma Show, who will appear in the first episode of the said show.

Meanwhile, Kapil and Ginni’s wedding pictures and videos were all over the internet. He shared pictures from both the Sikh and Hindu functions. His colleagues Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti and Krushna Abhishek had been constantly sharing pictures, videos and Instagram stories from the various pre-wedding ceremonies such as jagran and mata ki chowki, held in Amritsar. Meanwhile, Ginni’s family had set the ceremonies in motion in early December with an Akhand Patth function.

The couple hosted a reception on December 14 in Jalandhar and will reportedly host another one in Mumbai on December 24 for his industry friends.

