Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone reveals details of next film with Meghna Gulzar, Vikrant Massey

Post her wedding to Ranveer Singh and all the partying, it is back to work for Deepika Padukone. The actor has formally announced that her next film is Chhapaak, which will be directed by Meghna Gulzar and will star Vikrant Massey. The actor tweeted on Monday, “A story of trauma and triumph. And the unquashable human spirit. Elated to collaborate with Fox Star Studios on #Chhapaak @meghnagulzar @masseysahib @foxstarhindi.”

The actor had taken some time off after Padmaavat. Later, her film with Vishal Bhardwaj opposite Irrfan Khan was postponed as the actor was diagnosed with cancer and left for London for his treatment.

The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal fromd Delhi and Deepika will olay her onscreen. Deepika will also produce the film, after being moved by Laxmi’s story, a report in Mumbai Mirror said.

“When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it’s not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer,” Deepika told Mumbai Mirror.

In September this year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Laxmi spoke about her struggle as a single mother, lack of a job and the fear of being evicted from her two-room rented accommodation in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar. The story is said to have moved actor Akshay Kumar so much that he transfered Rs 5 lakh to her immediately.

Speaking about it, Laxmi said: “I can’t express how I feel... my daughter and I are not alone. I have got more than 200 calls since the story published. Many have written to me on social media, wanting to send help.”

“A man deposited Rs 10,000 in my account at 2am last night; another social media user from Kashmir who didn’t want to be named sent me Rs 15,000. A journalist sent Rs 16,000. In all, I have received around Rs 50,000 through social media so far and a number of people are asking for my account number.”

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 11:46 IST