Ranveer Singh says Arjun Kapoor is too busy for him in Twitter chat with fans

Seems like Ranveer Singh is missing his ‘Baba’ Arjun Kapoor and his recent Twitter post is proof of the same. During an #AskSimmba chat session on Twitter on Saturday, a fan told Ranveer that he was missing #RanJun and asked him when will he share screen space with Arjun Kapoor. The Dil Dhadakne Do star replied, “Even i miss him a lot. baba’s become too busy for me.”

He also cleared that Arjun is focusing on his upcoming release Panipat saying “he is gonna kill it” with his performance in the movie. Arjun also gave an epic reply to his tweet.

even i miss him alot. baba’s become too busy for me . focusing hard on Panipat ⚔️💪🏽 ma boiz gonna kill it https://t.co/2g0St7DN1Z — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2018

We will be back... Baba Ne Baba se dosti ki hai , Ayaashi nahi !!! https://t.co/KRL4bBAk02 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) December 22, 2018

From dancing together at a wedding, to laughing at chat shows, the two actors have shared a brotherly bond with each other even before their Bollywood debuts. They also sparked off their bromance on-screen with the 2014 film Gunday and have grown closer over the years.

Check out more responses from the QnA session:

hoping for something crackling to come along! very much looking forward to something in that space! Andaz Apna Apna 2?! ;) https://t.co/WucZft7mVh — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2018

bit podgy atm tbh 🙈 dabaoing chocolates & chinese . hazards of a hectic promotions schedule . eating and sleeping habits tend to go for a toss. but in jan ill be back to hardcore training and dieting. enjoying the festive season for now ;) https://t.co/iJqZ1mKZBs — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2018

im just an enthu cutlet in life ;) https://t.co/0jqzAjtkuR — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2018

i actually got a narration from our writer Farhad Bhai . hes famous for giving the most entertaining narrations! i was literally ROFL-ing! fell off the couch! https://t.co/yGqYY8Z0BS — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2018

not lootera 2 :) but a Vikramaditya collab fo shizz ! https://t.co/93HnwFCdzQ — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2018

please feel free to spam zoya & ask her ! i cant wait for you to see it! its LIT AF 🔥 !!! https://t.co/bi33WqeMwA — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2018

Ranveer is also the maternal second cousin of actor Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. On the work front, Ranveer Singh is all geared up for his upcoming movie Simmba which also stars Sara Ali Khan while Arjun will be next seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat.

