 Ranveer Singh says Arjun Kapoor is too busy for him in Twitter chat with fans
Ranveer Singh hosted a chat session with his fans on Twitter and answered some interesting questions. Check them out:

bollywood Updated: Dec 23, 2018 13:39 IST
Asian News International
Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have been friends for a long time.

Seems like Ranveer Singh is missing his ‘Baba’ Arjun Kapoor and his recent Twitter post is proof of the same. During an #AskSimmba chat session on Twitter on Saturday, a fan told Ranveer that he was missing #RanJun and asked him when will he share screen space with Arjun Kapoor. The Dil Dhadakne Do star replied, “Even i miss him a lot. baba’s become too busy for me.”

He also cleared that Arjun is focusing on his upcoming release Panipat saying “he is gonna kill it” with his performance in the movie. Arjun also gave an epic reply to his tweet.

From dancing together at a wedding, to laughing at chat shows, the two actors have shared a brotherly bond with each other even before their Bollywood debuts. They also sparked off their bromance on-screen with the 2014 film Gunday and have grown closer over the years.

Check out more responses from the QnA session:

Ranveer is also the maternal second cousin of actor Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. On the work front, Ranveer Singh is all geared up for his upcoming movie Simmba which also stars Sara Ali Khan while Arjun will be next seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 13:31 IST

