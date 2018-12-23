Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor arrive together at Ritesh Sidhwani’s Christmas bash. See pics

With Christmas just around the corner, film producer Ritesh Sidhwani threw a bash to set the mood for the festive season. The first ones to steal the spotlight were rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor who arrived together for the party.

The two have been fuelling rumors of their linkup with their numerous public appearances at parties, lunches and outings. While Arjun had confessed on chat show Koffee With Karan that he is not single, Malaika continues to maintain silence, leaving the rest to the imagination of her fans.

The two were even twinning in red as Arjun sported a maroon leather jacket whereas Malaika was dressed for the party in a bright red ensemble, topped with a matching lipstick. The two also seem to have the approval of their families as Arjun’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor accompanied them on their way to the party. Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan was also spotted at the party.

Arjun’s close friend Ranveer Singh was also spotted at the party. The newlywed, who danced his heart out at the recent reception of Priyanka Chopra, was spotted in his usual energetic mood at the party. Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora also came for the party with her husband Shakeel Ladak. She was all decked up in a glittery short dress.

Another couple who celebrated an early Christmas at the party was Farhan Akhtar and Anusha Dandekar. Their presence was confirmed by Mouni Roy in her Instagram stories. Gold actor Mouni was spotted at the party in a strapless yellow dress with a thigh-high slit.

New parents Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also took out some time to let down their hair at the party. Actor Chunky Pandey and his daughter Ananya were also seen arriving for the bash. Ananya is currently working on her debut film Student of the Year 2. SOTY actor Sidharth Malhotra, too, was spotted at the party location.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 11:14 IST