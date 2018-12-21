Elon Musk ‘hearts’ Bajirao Mastani, shares GIF of Ranveer Singh, video of Deepika Padukone

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk appears to be having a Bajirao Mastani phase. Musk on Friday shared a link to the song Deewani Mastani from the 2015 film, which he accompanied with a GIF of Ranveer Singh from the song Malhari.

“Bajirao Mastani,” Musk wrote simply, and added a couple of yellow hearts. Bajirao Mastani is the second of actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s collaborations with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The newlyweds have acted in three films by Bhansali, the latest being 2018’s Padmaavat.

Deewani Mastani is picturised on Deepika and tells the story of the lead characters’ growing romance. The song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ganesh Chandanshive, written by Siddharth-Garima and composed by Bhansali. Malhari,meanwhile, is a war anthem, picturised on Ranveer. It was sung by Vishal Dadlani, written by Prashant Ingole and also composed by Bhansali. Bajirao Mastani was a box office success, going on to gross over Rs 350 crore worldwide.

Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk speaks at the unveiling event by The Boring Company for the test tunnel of a proposed underground transportation network across Los Angeles County. (REUTERS)

Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, is worth $22 billion. He recently unveiled plans for an underground transport system to combat traffic in Los Angeles. “For me it was a eureka moment,” he told a room full of reporters. “I was like, ‘This thing is going to damn well work.”

“It’s much more like an underground highway than it is a subway,” he said. “It’s not like you’re going through a whole series of stops. Nope, the main arteries will be going super fast, and it’s only when you want to get off the loop system that you slow down.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 18:15 IST