Ranveer Singh’s New Year resolution for 2019 is ‘loads of snuggling’ with wife Deepika Padukone

Actor Deepika Padukone shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram to celebrate the New Year. She shared photos of pillows, plants and decorations for her 30 million followers on the app on Wednesday but the photos were soon hijacked by her husband Ranveer Singh with his sweet comments.

On the picture of a bunch of pillows, Ranveer wrote, “Ya New Year resolution: loads of snuggling”. He also added a pink heart emoji. He even called Deepika , “My infinite sky,” on a picture of the blue sky and lush green plants. They are currently enjoying a vacation in Sri Lanka.

Cute comments left by Ranveer Singh on Deepika Padukone’s pictures.

Ever since their wedding in November, Deepika and Ranveer have become more open to Instagram PDA. They leave cute comments on each others’ pictures and videos that their fans just cannot get enough of. Check out:

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14 and 15 in Italy’s Lake Como. The stars were joined for the wedding by their close friends and family and shared pictures from the celebration after their return to India a couple of days later. They then threw three wedding receptions for their extended family, friends and colleagues from the film industry.

Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial. She will also play the lead in the film, which is the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie will also mark her debut as a producer. Meanwhile, Ranveer’s latest release Simmba is doing stellar business at the box office. It has raked in Rs 124 crore in six days and is expected to do well over the next week as well. He will now be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which also stars Alia Bhatt. It will release on February 14. Ranveer will also begin preparing for 1983, in which he plays ex-cricketer Kapil Dev, and also for Karan Johar’s Takht.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 18:55 IST