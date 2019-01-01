Ranveer Singh reflects on 2018, says marrying Deepika Padukone is his life’s biggest achievement

Clearly, 2018 was a year of highs for Ranveer Singh. After all, he kicked it off with a ‘historical’ outing – as Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmaavat (it’s his biggest box office hit till date). He then went on to team up with Zoya Akhtar and Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy, and Rohit Shetty in Simmba. And that’s not all. He also signed Kabir Khan’s ’83 that will see him playing the legendary ex-cricketer, Kapil Dev, on screen and Karan Johar’s dream project, Takht. And the “the best part” of it all, as he puts it, was marrying his long-time girlfriend, Deepika Padukone. “I’m over the moon, and very happy that a lot of affection is coming my way because I am getting extra love from my lady nowadays (laughs),” says Ranveer, as he embarks on a “very important” phase of his life – personally and professionally. Excerpts from an interview with the actor.

You had a fabulous 2018 – personally as well as professionally?

2018 was an insane year. With Padmaavat, I got my biggest commercial success as well as an avalanche of acclaim. And it was all for a part that many people initially suggested me to not take up. Playing a negative character was a huge risk and a big gamble but it clearly paid off in a massive way. Then, Gully Boy turned out to be a really fulfilling creative experience. It getting selected for the Berlin Film Fest came as an awesome piece of news. But last year, I also lost my naani (maternal grandmother), which was very unfortunate. However, it brought the entire family closer, and that’s how I choose to look at it. Then, I got to do full ‘herogiri’ in Simmba. I think I was born to do that – be a massy masala film hero. It was a very rewarding and the most fun experience I’ve ever had.

After Simmba, you have are set to start work on biggies such as ’83 followed by Takht. What’s the feeling like?

Honestly, it’s an amazingly blessed time. I am really happy about everything but the best part of it all is that I’ve got married. You know, in spite of everything that has happened in my life, it’s the first time I feel that I have achieved something, ke maine life mein kuch kiya hai, kucch ukhada hai (laughs). It’s a really warm and wonderful feeling. I feel so grounded, secure and empowered. If feels as if I have a superpower now. With her on my side, I feel invincible and protected knowing that there’s someone who cares about me. Our relationship is really stronger and deeper than ever before.

You are clearly at a professional high right now. Do you ever worry about how you will maintain it for a long time?

I feel taking that kind of pressure isn’t going to do any good or help me in any way. You can only do what you can do, right? But I am going to go out there and work as hard, besides being honest as well as sincere in everything that I do. Then, I can only hope for the best because that’s all I can do. What will be the fate of my films isn’t entirely in my control. I can only do my bit. So, I don’t take the pressure of expectations.

Of late, you seem to have mostly green-lighted massive films. Is it, by any chance, a conscious call?

For me, it’s not about the mounting or the budget etc. My focus is really simple: I want to do films that bring people to theatres. Now, we have TV, mobile phones and OTT platforms, so the screen is becoming increasingly smaller and the fear is that people aren’t going to theatres in very big numbers anymore. I feel you need to make it [going to theatre] worth people’s while, and give them bang for their buck. I want to do films that have a certain amount of big screen spectacle value attached to them. I only go by the stories and want to be a part of amazing stories but if there’s any criterion other than story, character and director, it is this factor of big screen spectacles.

You and your wife, Deepika Padukone, have known each other for a long time now. So, there must be a lot of comfort level and natural chemistry?

Absolutely! She and I have been seeing each other for six years. So, over a period of time, we have grown and evolved together. Deepika is not the same person that she used to be six years back and neither am I. Our growth and evolution happened while we stayed connected. So, our evolution [as human beings] has happened together. It’s really stronger than ever before.

