Mohali: Four injured after group enters house during parking dispute in Baltana

Four members of a family were injured after a group of people allegedly entered their house and assaulted them following a dispute over parking in Baltana on Sunday night. The complainant further alleged that the accused damaged doors, windows, glass panes and mesh screens by throwing bricks inside the house. (HT File)

According to the complainant Ashok Kumar, a resident of Ekta Vihar said the dispute arose because the sons of his neighbour, Deva, regularly parked their car in front of his gate, obstructing his vehicle’s movement.

The complainant alleged that around 9.30 pm, Deva Nand, his two sons, his daughter and 10 to 15 unidentified persons broke open the main gate and entered the house.

He said that Deva Nand’s elder son allegedly struck the complainant’s nephew, Tanishk, on the head with an iron rod, while the younger son allegedly hit another relative, Honey, on the abdomen with a baseball bat. The complainant alleged that he and his mother were also assaulted during the incident and that his mother’s clothes were torn.

The complainant further alleged that the accused damaged doors, windows, glass panes and mesh screens by throwing bricks inside the house.

The complainant also alleged that Deva Nand’s elder son snatched a gold chain from the neck of his elder son during the assault. The accused allegedly fled after neighbours gathered at the spot on hearing the family’s cries for help. Before leaving, they allegedly issued threats to kill the family.

The injured were taken to the civil hospital, Dhakoli, by the complainant’s younger brother, Bhupinder Chauhan, for treatment.

Police registered a case at Zirakpur police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Deva Nand, his two sons, his daughter and the unidentified persons.