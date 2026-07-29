Pawar-led Vidya Pratishthan seeks Modi for ‘Prernasthal’ inauguration

On a day when NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar dismissed speculation about a merger with the rival NCP faction, saying there was “no question of it”, trustees of Baramati-based Vidya Pratishthan urged him to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the institution’s newly built “Prernasthal”. The facility will also house a museum, a meditation hall and a yoga centre. (HT)

The development assumes significance amid renewed political speculation over the Pawar-led NCP (SP)’s alleged proximity to the BJP-led NDA and improving ties between the two NCP factions.

The “Prernasthal”, a dome housing a statue of Lord Buddha along with exhibits on eminent social reformers and historical figures, is scheduled to be inaugurated in October, a trustee of the institution said.

A trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, the educational institution headed by Pawar, said the dome has been conceived as a tribute to transformative leaders and thinkers. It will feature exhibits on Lord Buddha, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, BR Ambedkar, Ahilyadevi Holkar and Annabhau Sathe.

The facility will also house a museum, a meditation hall and a yoga centre.

“We have named it ‘Prernasthal’ because it is meant to inspire visitors through the lives and contributions of these great personalities,” the trustee said.

According to the trustee, Pawar recently visited the site to review the project. During the visit, the trustees conveyed their proposal to invite the prime minister. Pawar asked them to submit a formal request on behalf of the institution and said he would seek an appointment with Modi.