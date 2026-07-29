Chandigarh: Residents advised to take alternate routes today ahead of SAD protest

The Chandigarh Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for July 29, warning commuters of diversions and restrictions on several key roads from 9.30 am onwards in view of a protest by the Shiromani Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De). The police said the restrictions are intended to ensure public safety and facilitate smooth traffic management during the protest, while seeking cooperation from the public for any inconvenience caused. (HT File)

According to the advisory, traffic will remain partially diverted on the stretch from the UT-Mohali border (behind Burail Jail) to Sector 50/51 Chowk, further along Sarovar Path up to Sector 44/45–50/51 (Gaushala Chowk), including the Sector 44/45 light point. Restrictions will also be in force from ISBT Chowk, Sector 43/44/51/52,to Gaushala Chowk and onwards to the Sector 45/46–49/50 Chowk via Vikas Marg, affecting the Sector 43/44 and Sector 45/46 traffic lights.

The protest is being organised by the party to press its demands before the Punjab government. Owing to the demonstration, inter-state buses heading towards ISBT, Sector 43, have been advised to use alternate routes to minimise congestion in the affected areas.

The traffic police has appealed to residents to avoid the affected stretches during the protest hours and plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes wherever possible. Commuters have also been advised to follow real-time traffic updates through the official social media handles of Chandigarh Traffic Police for the latest information on diversions and traffic movement.

The police said the restrictions are intended to ensure public safety and facilitate smooth traffic management during the protest, while seeking cooperation from the public for any inconvenience caused.