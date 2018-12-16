Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma spotted together at shoot. See pics

Weekends always keep Bollywood stars busy. While they are busy promoting their movies or attending meetings all through the week, their weekends are spent at special shoots and award shows.

Actors Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerjee and Taapsee Pannu shot together for critic Rajeev Masand’s yearly round table series at the JW Marriott Hotel in Mumbai. Deepika was seen in a satiny pink pantsuit while Alia went all purple in her jumpsuit. Taapsee was seen in a floral dress and Anushka was seen in an orange outfit.

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s family spent a chilled-out Sunday. His wife Maanayata Dutt was spotted with their two kids in Christmas mode. The kids took a ride with Santa while their mum posed for pictures.

Maanayata Dutt with her kids. (Viral Bhayani)

More celebrities were spotted in their best dressed avatars at the Star Screen Awards ceremony. Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in a shimmery outfit while Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal looked handsome in their black suits. Actor Urmila Matondkar was seen in a pastel outfit and actor Aayush Sharma was seen with his wife Arpita Khan Sharma.

Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at music composer Shankar Mahadevan’s dubbing studio and Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the JFK international airport as she returned to US. Check out all celebrity pics here:

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 20:41 IST