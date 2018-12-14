Alia Bhatt clear the air on her ‘sad face’ photo from Brahmastra sets, says it’s her resting face

A while back, a picture of Alia Bhatt from the Brahmastra sets in Mumbai went viral. It had Alia sitting next to boyfriend and co-star in the film Ranbir Kapoor, sitting next to him. In the picture, Alia is not her usual smiling face and looks almost sad.

Her fans on Twitter were upset about it. However, the actor has now cleared the air on the said photograph. At the recently held Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award 2018, she was asked why she looked sad in the particular photo. She clarified that she was not sad at all and it was her resting face.

Times Now in a report, quoted the actor as saying: “No! That’s my face when I rest. It’s my resting face. I wasn’t upset at all. I am very happy and I’m a very happy person but that’s my resting face. Some people call me ‘Naani’ because of that- I am always frowning. But, I wasn’t upset at all.”

On Thursday, Alia took part in an #askalia session for her fans on Twitter. One of her fans asked her if he could call her Alia Kapoor. She came back with funny answer and said, “Can I call you Himanshu Bhatt?”

Alia remains one of the busiest actors in Bollywood today. She has two projects with her mentor Karan Johar, one that he will be directing (Takht, where her co-stars include Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor) and Kalank (another multi-starrer featuring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha among others). She also has a film with her dad Mahesh Bhatt, a sequel of his 1991 hit Sadak, called Sadak 2.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra is a sci-fi fantasy trilogy, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 17:37 IST