Kids’ Choice Awards: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt bring the red to the orange carpet. See pics, videos

A host of stars came together for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2018 and dominated the orange carpet in red and blue. While Varun Dhawan won the Favourite Movie Actor (Male) award, Alia Bhatt won in the female category.

Newlywed Deepika Padukone bagged the spotlight as she made her first public appearance at the event post the multiple wedding celebrations. The diva looked stunning in a loose shimmery red dress by Sabyasachi. She paired it with matching earrings and stilettoes and continued to sport her red chooda and mangalsutra.

Alia walked the orange carpet in a tulle gown by Gauri and Nainika. She looked stunning in the bright number with dramatic shoulders and stole the attention as she walked in the ensemble with a small trail. Actor Huma Qureshi too made to the awards ceremony in a red figure-hugging, wrap-around gown by Rebecca Dewan.

Alia Bhatt poses for the paparazzi. (Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha chose blue for the occasion and attended the event in a racy Rayane Bacha gown with a thigh-high slit. The diva looked stylish in the dramatic ensemble as she posed for the paparazzi with confidence. She had also performed at the event in a different blue costume.

Actors Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan also attended the event in blue jackets. While Kartik chose a velvet one, Varun made a style statement in a denim jacket with a graphic on the back. Varun also performed at the do. The celebs were spotted having a lot of fun as they posed with cartoon characters such SpongeBob SquarePants and Power Rangers.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 11:37 IST