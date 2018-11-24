Varun Dhawan spotted at airport with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, dad David Dhawan as wedding rumours gain steam. See pics

With actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tying the knot, the search is on for the next Bollywood couple that will take the plunge. While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are expected to get married in December itself, actor Varun Dhawan has still kept his wedding plans with girlfriend Natasha Dalal a secret.

The two were spotted together at the Mumbai airport with his father and filmmaker, David Dhawan, on Saturday. While Varun and Natasha arrived together, David was seen entering the airport separately. Varun was seen in a white shirt and black pants combo while Natasha wore a black top and a printed skirt.

Upon arriving at the airport, Varun walked straight to the gates and clicked selfies with a fan. Natasha was also seen with him, getting her documents checked by the security personnel.

Varun and Natasha might be headed for a holiday after he wrapped up a shoot schedule for Kalank with Alia Bhatt. The actor also shared pictures of a pizza party from the sets. “End of a crazy sched team #kalank. This has to be the most hard working team I have ever worked with. Day night these boys and girls have given their life so I can shine bright on screen. @abhivarman just smiling cause he thinks I’m cray and @aliaabhatt with zero sleep and an Injury giving her 100 percent #teamkalank. We coming to u in 2019 get ready. April 19th. Also I got my #pizza,” he captioned the photo.

Varun confirmed that he is dating Natasha on the recent episode of Koffee With Karan. Host Karan Johar asked Varun about his relationship status with his long-time rumoured girlfriend, Natasha. Varun gave Karan the permission to talk about his meetings with Natasha and also blushingly confirmed that the two were indeed in a relationship. When asked if he plans to marry her someday, Varun said he does.

Natasha is a fashion designer and is often spotted on dates with Varun. He has previously said, “My first love is films and everyone in my life knows that. After that comes Natasha, my family, and my friends. I just don’t make relationships to let go of them.”

Varun will soon be seen in Kalank with Alia, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and more. He will also be seen in ABCD 3 with Katrina Kaif.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 13:48 IST