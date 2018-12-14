Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy to be screened at Berlin International Film Festival

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin, will have its world premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival. The first nine films chosen for the Competition and the Berlinale Special of the gala were announced via statement on Thursday.

Gully Boy, loosely inspired by the life of rapper Divine, has been selected as part of the Berlinale Special programme. It is set for release on February 14, 2019. Ranveer is ecstatic about the news. “Delighted!!! ‘Gully Boy’ has been selected by the Berlin International Film Festival for a special gala screening!!! Ow Oww,” Ranveer tweeted.

The film, about street rappers from Mumbai, is so far among three productions which have been invited to participate in the Berlinale Special. The 69th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival will run from February 7 to 17 next year. As part of the Official Programme, Berlinale screens recent works by contemporary filmmakers, as well as documentaries and works with extraordinary formats.

Alongside the previously announced opening film, The Kindness of Strangers by Lone Scherfig, six productions and co-productions from Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Serbia, and Turkey have been invited to take part in the Competition.

