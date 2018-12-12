Ranveer Singh reveals how Deepika Padukone and he managed elaborate wedding: My wife’s planning is too detailed

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been on a partying spree ever since they decided to tie the knot. After their lavish wedding spread across two continents -- India and Europe -- and three cities -- Como, Bengaluru and Mumbai-- the couple has left their fans wondering about how they managed it all. Not only this, Ranveer had resumed work even before his Mumbai wedding reception and is now actively promoting his upcoming film Simmba. The actor visited the sets of reality show Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa and much to the delight of the participants, judges and audience, was in his usual energetic self. On being asked how he managed to organize several receptions, the actor said, “My dharampatni (wife), her planning is too detailed. We did some 22 tastings and kept eating and hitting the gym for the various receptions,” as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Ranveer was dressed in a peppy red shirt and distressed denims paired with a leather jacket and red aviators for the show. The actor, who is never low on energy, grooved on the song Aankh Marey along with his Simmba co-actor Sara Ali Khan.

After a heavily guarded wedding ceremony spread across four days, the two went on to throw three receptions: one in Bengaluru followed by two in Mumbai. A post-wedding party was also hosted by Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani that had the two dancing their hearts out along with the who’s who of the industry. As the party season is still far from over, the two flew to Udaipur to take part in Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations. And the videos and pictures are proof, the newlyweds partied like there’s no tomorrow. The actor is set to witness the release of Simmba on December 28 and is also working on his another film Gully Boy, starring Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin.

🎥| Ranveer Singh Dancing to Tareefan at the after party of Isha Ambani wedding 💙 #AmbaniWedding pic.twitter.com/p9rHIWtdag — RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 9, 2018

