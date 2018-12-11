Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya and Ranveer Singh pose together and it’s one special pic

Isha Ambani’s sangeet ceremony has seen a number of side stories emerge, which have charmed the many fans of Bollywood. From the three Khans performing on the stage to newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dancing as a couple and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor dancing together.

Now, new picture online shows Aishwarya, Deepika, Ranveer and little Aaradhya in a single frame from the same event. The picture was shared by make-up artist Mickey Contractor and said: “Last night in Udaipur!!!!”

In the picture, all six of them (including Mickey and anotherguest) huddle together for a selfie.

Deepika looks resplendent in her red designer saree even as Ranveer holds on to her. Aishwarya and Aaradhya cling together, as always.

On Monday, pictures of Deepika and Ranveer dancing away at the function were all over internet. The couple, looked blissfully in love, as they danced together. Some solo video clips of both too were viral; Deepika was dancing with gusto to songs like Chogada from Loveratri while Ranveer was seen enjoying to the beats of his own song, Malhari from Bajirao Mastani, Khalibali and Tareefan song from Veere Di Wedding.

🎥| Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dancing to Malhari with Sukhbir at the after party 💙 #IshaAmbaniSangeet pic.twitter.com/PeljYoRGQ5 — RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 11, 2018

On Monday too, videos and picture were out, which showed Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan share the stage, and Aamir can be seen following Shah Rukh’s cue.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 13:17 IST