Isha Ambani pre-wedding event: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek’s couple dance wins hearts

It is celebration time in planet Bollywood. Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities saw a number of real-life couple dance away into the night. Stealing the show was the newest couple in town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The couple seemed very much in love as they could be seen holding hands all along. The duo was seen dancing to hit Bollywood songs and enjoying themselves to the hilt. In one video Ranveer and Deepika can be seen grooving to Galla Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Doh.

In some videos, the two can be seen dancing alone too. In one video, Deepika can be seen dancing to Gujarati beats of Loveratri song Chogada with enthusiasm.

Where ever there is Ranveer, there has to be Padmaavat’s Khalibali number. In one such a video, Ranveer can be seen doing his signature step. No matter how formally he is dressed, where Ranveer is the mood for it, he just takes off. In yet another video, he is seen swaying to the rhythms of Tareefan song from Veere Di Wedding. Continuing with him, there is yet another video where he can be seen dancing with Karisma.

However, it is Deepika who stands out as a new bride—looks like red is her chosen colour. Wearing a bright red designer saree from Jaipur’s Faabiiana and pairing it with a halter neck blouse, Deepika looks ravishing. Her uncut diamond piece makes a striking contrast to her saree. She seems to be revelling in her marital status and wears her red and white chooda (wedding bangled worn by new brides) and sindoor (vermillion) with pride.

Another couple, which made people take a good look, was Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. The duo danced to their film Guru’s song, Tere Bina. It seemed that Aishwarya hadn’t forgotten her dance steps even so many years after Guru.

US singer Beyonce also performed at the wedding along with the Bollywood stars. Guests were flown in on 100 chartered flights in lavish marriage celebrations, according to Reuters. Isha Ambani, 27, will marry Anand Piramal, 33, in the financial capital of Mumbai on Tuesday, but the festivities began this weekend with three days of song, dance and pre-wedding rituals. Anand is the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal — founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm.

The guests returned to Mumbai on Monday. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Ayan Mukherji were snapped at the Udaipur airport earlier this morning. Beyonce was also among those photographed as she reached the airport on Monday.

Apart from a host of Bollywood celebrities, former United States First Lady Hillary Clinton and media mogul Arianna Huffington were reportedly among the high-profile attendees.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 13:30 IST