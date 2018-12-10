Beyonce goes desi at Isha Ambani’s sangeet in Abu-Sandeep dress, makes it a Perfect night. See pics, videos

US singer Beyonce performed at the pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani, daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, in Udaipur on Sunday. The pop star also released photographs from her appearance at the sangeet, and she looked no less than a queen in her ravishing red ensemble.

The Single Ladies hitmaker took to Instagram to share some images of herself from the occasion. In one of them, she can be seen wearing a red Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble with a plunging neckline and mirror work all over the dress.

The second picture gives a closer look at the singer’s accessories - all in gold - including a maang patti (forehead band), bracelet and long earrings, with simple, yet classy makeup to perfectly complete the look.

A third black-and-white picture shows Beyonce in a picturesque location, showing off her lehenga with a thigh high slit. Beyonce also shared images and a short video from her performance at Isha Ambani’s sangeet, where she can be seen slaying in a golden bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots.

The designer duo, too, uploaded pictures of the Queen on Instagram. Beyonce arrived in Udaipur earlier on Sunday to attend pre-wedding festivities hosted by the Ambanis.

Bey was later seen leaving Udaipur on Sunday morning.

Beyoncé was one of many celebrities flown in, along with Bollywood stars and figures like Hillary Clinton. The wedding comes after the nuptials of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. The Ambanis themselves attended the wedding of Priyanka and Nick where Isha was a bridesmaid. The Ambanis were also seen at the reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The two-day celebrations over the weekend in Udaipur saw Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other Bollywood stars performing. The families and their guests left for Mumbai on Sunday night and the wedding will be held at the Ambani residence in Mumbai on December 12.

(With inputs from ANI)

