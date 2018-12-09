Isha Ambani wedding: Deepika-Ranveer leave for Udaipur, Abhishek plays with Aaradhya. Watch videos

Day 2 of the Ambani wedding party isn’t any less exciting. Bollywood stars put on stunning outfits yet again for the ‘phoolon ki holi’ ceremony on Sunday and were spotted dancing to their favourite songs in Udaipur where industrialist Mukesh Ambani is hosting more than a thousand guests at his daughter Isha’s pre-wedding functions.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was also seen playing with his daughter Aaradhya with flowers. Aishwarya Rai was also seen with them. Another video shows Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan playing dandiya with a friend.

The entire day function seemed to be themed around flowers. A few men were seen clad in saffron clothes and showering the guests with marigold glowers as they danced under the sun. There was live music and a never-ending choice of desserts.

Actor Vidya Balan also showed off her new outfit for the day. She wore a yellow anarkali and tied her hair in a Punjabi parandi. She shared a video that showed her swinging her braid and singing ‘Kaali Teri Jooti.’

Newlywed actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also seen at the Mumbai airport, leaving for Udaipur. Ranveer was seen in a blue tracksuit while Deepika was seen in a beige suit. The two cracked big smiles at each other and also waved at the paparazzi.

Celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, businessmen L N Mittal were among nearly 1,200 guests who attended the sangeet on Saturday. Singer Beyonce is in Udaipur and is expected to perform for the guests on Sunday.

Many of the guests arrived in 48 chartered planes which landed at the Udaipur airport on Friday and Saturday, an insider engaged in arrangements said. The wedding of Isha, the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Anand, the son of Ajay and Swati Piramal, will take place on December 12 in Mumbai. Both the families are in the city of lake for pre-wedding celebrations scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

