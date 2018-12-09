Beyonce arrives in Udaipur for Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations. See pics

R&B and pop icon Beyonce Knowles has arrived in Udaipur to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha. The singer was spotted at the Udaipur airport by the paparazzi on Sunday afternoon.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Beyonce’s team of 60 dancers had already arrived in Udaipur before her. She will perform on Sunday night and leave the city on Monday.

Isha Ambani’s wedding sangeet was hosted on Saturday night and was attended by all the biggest Bollywood stars. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidhya Balan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, businessmen L N Mittal were among nearly 1,200 guests who attended the party.

Many of the guests arrived in 48 chartered planes which landed at the Udaipur airport on Friday and Saturday, an insider engaged in arrangements said.

The wedding of Isha, the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Anand, the son of Ajay and Swati Piramal, will take place on December 12 in Mumbai. Both the families are in the city of lake for pre-wedding celebrations scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

A special ‘Swedeshi Bazar’ has been set up inside the hotel where 108 traditional Indian art forms have been put up by master craftsmen and craftswomen from different parts of the country, including Rajasthan, the source said. Textiles of 30 types, paintings, were among other items available in the market set up for the guests. Second pre-wedding function will take place at the City Palace here on Sunday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 14:13 IST