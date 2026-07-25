Chuck Russell, director of ‘The Mask’, Dies at 74; Cause of death undisclosed

Chuck Russell, the filmmaker best known for iconic genre films such as The Mask, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, and The Blob, has died at the age of 74. Russell passed away at his home in the San Diego area on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Chuck Russell, Director of ‘The Mask’, Dies at 74

According to TMZ, local emergency services were called to the director’s residence on Wednesday afternoon following reports of a medical emergency involving an unconscious male. His attorney has since confirmed the passing, though the official cause of death has not yet been disclosed. Media reports indicate that family members are travelling to California to seek further clarification.

Early in his career, he collaborated with Frank Darabont as an executive producer on Hell Night and penned the script for Joseph Ruben’s Dreamscape.

His directorial debut, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, was a significant box-office success, launching a prolific career that would include hits such as The Blob, The Mask, Eraser, and The Scorpion King. After a hiatus, he returned to filmmaking with the 2016 thriller I Am Wrath.

Discussing his process during a 2024 interview regarding the remake of Witchboard, he said, “We have to humanise these things, whether it’s action or comedy or drama. You gotta get into your performers’ heads. You gotta get their actual personality into their performances.”

As news of his passing surfaced, members of the film fraternity and fans took to social media to share tributes honoring his legacy.

Russell is survived by his wife of 19 years, Ania; his three children, Logan, Riley, and Carlyn; his former wife, Patti Rao; and his sister, Anne Jacob.