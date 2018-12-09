It was a night to remember in the city of lakes, Udaipur where industrialist Mukesh Ambani hosted the pre-wedding celebrations of his daughter Isha Ambani, who is set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12. A grand maha-aarti was organised on a lavish scale at Lake Pichola that left the guests in awe. With the who’s who of the film industry in attendance including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan to former secretary of state of the United States Hillary Clinton making it to the do, the event was one of the most extravagant celebrations recently seen.

The maha-aarti was followed by a few dance performances by the members of the Ambani family. The bride-to-be Isha Ambani and fiancé Anand performed on the romantic number ‘Mitwa’ from Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and were later joined by their family members on the stage. Her mother Nita Ambani performed on Maahi Way along with sons Anant and Akash. Other couples in the family also put up well choreographed performances on the occasion.

Bollywood divas Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan with her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also spotted at the do.

Earlier in the day, directors Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, Jacqueline Fernandez, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, John Abraham, Kiran Rao, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Gauri Khan and Boney Kapoor were seen arriving at the airport.

The Ambani and Piramal families hosted their friends and family in Udaipur where they are partnering with artisans and craftsmen to integrate local culture and traditions into the festivities. Earlier, the Ambani family hosted a three-day extravaganza for Isha’s engagement in the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, which was attended by Bollywood stars.

Anand, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, is the founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 11:07 IST