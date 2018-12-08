Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and other celebs head to Udaipur for Isha Ambani’s wedding celebrations. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas may have wrapped up their own wedding but the party isn’t over yet. The newlyweds are now off to Udaipur to attend the pre-wedding rituals of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter and Priyanka’s friend, Isha Ambani.

Priyanka and Nick were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning. Her mother Madhu Chopra gave them a hug as they left for Udaipur. Priyanka was seen in a white top and black pants and a black overcoat. Nick was seen in a salmon jacket over a pink shirt. They waved ats the paparazzi before entering the airport.

Also seen at the airport were actor Vidya Balan and her film producer husband Sidharth Roy Kapur, actor John Abraham with his wife Priya Runchal and actor Anil Kapoor with his wife Sunita Kapoor. Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi was also seen with their daughter Ziva. See their pics here:

A few days ahead of Isha Ambani’s wedding, the Ambani family began a four-day Anna Seva on Friday in Udaipur, as a mark of respect and gratitude to the city and served food to 5100 people. Seeking blessings for the upcoming wedding of their daughter with Anand Piramal on December 12, the family will serve food to the people (majority of them with special abilities), three times a day at the Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur.

Earlier, the Ambani family hosted a three-day extravaganza in the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, among others. Anand, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, is the founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India.

Isha was a bridesmaid at Priyanka’s wedding last weekend in Jodhpur. Isha and Anand shall wed as per Indian traditions, customs and culture at the Mumbai residence of the Ambani family.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018