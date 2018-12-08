Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan pulls up contestants, says viewers find the show disgusting

It was not a regular day in the Bigg Boss house as Weekend Ka Vaar came early this week. Host Salman Khan held a class of the contestants and pulled them up for their behaviour. He informed them that their conduct in the house was not being liked by the audience as it does not provide any entertainment. Pulling up Surbhi Rana for her bad behaviour, he said, “Lots of television sets have shut down, lot of people are not watching it because they find it disgusting.” She however, accused him of being partial towards celebrities. The show is now nearing its finale and the contestants have just three weeks to perform in the house.

After the captaincy task, it was now the time for sending the culprits to the kalkothri (jail). While most of the contestants named Rohit Suchanti for his bad behaviour and Deepak Thakur for hurting himself, Surbhi was given the sole authority to pick three prisoners. She went on to name Sreesanth, Romil Chaudhary and Deepak Thakur and sent them to jail. As expected, Sreesanth lost his cool for being sent to jail on a regular basis and refused to follow the order. He later clarified that he was only acting to look angry and went to jail.

Picking up his case, Salman scolded Surbhi for accusing Sreesanth of being aggressive but always outdoing him with her aggression. He also pulled her up for always being too loud, ill-mannered and not respecting him for his past achievements. As Salman spoke in detail about his contribution in Team India and his struggle post the match-fixing case, the former cricketer felt very relieved and could not hold back his tears.

Salman then took up Rohit Suchanti’s case and insulted him for always provoking the contestants and insulting Sreesanth. He reminded him that he was a newcomer who was acquiring negative attention by bringing down Sreesanth with repeated insults. Salman also went on to remind the contestants that Dipika Kakar, whom they often accuse of not having an identity in the house, is a very popular and dignified actor in the television industry.

After appreciating Deepak for his performance in the BB School Bus task, Salman mentioned how he didn’t mind betraying his close friend Somi Khan. Salman then pulled them up Somi and Jasleen Matharu for being on loggerheads over their friendship with Romil and not letting the other speak. He asked them not to speak at the same time which becomes very irritating for the viewers.

He also raised his voice against the trend of chest bumping in the house and highlighted how Sreesanth, Romil, Romil and Karanvir Bohra often try to overcome each other with physical aggression.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 11:38 IST