Bigg Boss 12 day 79: Sreesanth and Rohit Suchanti fight, new task allows entry into semi-final directly

Bigg Boss 12 had another interesting day on Tuesday. A new task gave an opportunity to participants to enter semi finals. However, Sreesanth and Rohit Suchanti fought while Somi Khan accused Jasleen Matharu of using men in the house for support.

tv Updated: Dec 05, 2018 13:45 IST
Bigg Boss 12,Sreesanth,Rohit Suchanti
Sreesanth and Rohit Sochanti had a fight.(Twitter)

Bigg Boss announced a new task giving the contestants yet another chance to turn the game in their favour and cement their place in the captaincy race. The new captain of the house would get to enter the semi-final directly and the contestants would also get an opportunity to revive their lost prize money.

In the game, as per the rules, every time the buzzer went off, the contestants had to collect the bag of the house inmate they wanted to eliminate from the task and board the school bus. As soon as the bus came to a halt, the first contestant to get out would be the reason for the disqualification of the contestant named on his/her bag. The envelope in that bag bears an amount that would be added to the prize money.

Even before the task could begin, Sreesanth and Rohit Suchanti got into an ugly spat as they stopped each other from playing the game. When the task began, Surbhi Rana lost her temper as Romil Chaudhary snatched the bag from her. But Bigg Boss intervened and made Romil the supervisor of the task.

During the task, Somi Khan accused Jasleen Matharu of using men in the house for support. The latter is now friends with Happy Club member Romil which Somi disapproves of. Romil interfered and tried to convince Somi that she was still the most important friend for him in the house.

Amid several strategies and brawls, Deepak Thakur seemed to be the playing the game better as he managed to add Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 to the prize money. As the game is set to continue in tonight’s episode, who will make it to the captaincy race and enter the semi-final?

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 13:42 IST

