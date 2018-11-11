Bigg Boss 12 elimination poll: Viewers want Somi Khan gone from the house. See result

Last week saw the eviction of Urvashi Vani from the Bigg Boss 12 house. This week on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, fans will see another contestant being evicted. Week after week, the weakest candidates from the show are shown the door by the voting audience. To know whom audience wants to see gone the reality show, Hindustan Times conducted a poll on elimination and here’s what the verdict looks like: viewers want Somi Khan out of the Bigg Boss house.

With a vote share of a little over 51% (51.12%), Somi Khan is the least favourite Bigg Boss contestant in the house. Coming next is Surbhi Rana, who is sitting with nearly 28% (27.86%) of the votes. Looks like both the female members of the Happy Club don’t find favour with the viewers.

Somi Khan got the maximum number of votes for elimination.

From the looks of it, the audience wants Romil Chaudhary to stay put in the house. He has garnered the least number of votes and sits safe at 9.45% while Deepak Thakur’s fortunes lie somewhere in between — he has got 11.57% of the votes.

On November 11’s Weekend Ka Vaar, one of the four members of the Happy Club, comprising Romil Chaudhary, Surbhi Rana, Deepak Thakur and Simi Khan, will be eliminated. It may be recalled that Sreesanth, as the captain of the house last week, was granted the power to nominate seven contestants for evictions. Apart from Rohit Suchanti, Jasleen Matharu and his friend Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth picked all the four members of the Happy Club for eviction.

Bigg Boss then introduced a task to shortlist the final four of the seven. As per the rules of the game, the safe contestants were asked to demolish scarecrows of contestants they wanted to nominate. The four contestants to have their scarecrows demolished first were then nominated for the weekend eviction.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s episode was dominated by Salman Khan upbraiding Dipika Kakar for what he thought was her incorrect approach in conducting the captaincy task on Friday. He told her that she had been the worse ‘sanchalak’ till date. Others had accused her of being partial towards Karanvir as against Romil and Somi. Salman also came down heavily on Deepak and gave him a massive dressing down. He accused him of indulging in character assassination when the latter called Jasleen Matharu a gold digger, vis-a-vis her rumoured relationship with bhajan singer Anup Jalota.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 14:27 IST