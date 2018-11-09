Bigg Boss 12 day 53 highlights: Romil Chaudhary makes a huge sacrifice for Somi Khan, numerologist predicts he’ll be among top 5 finalists

The Diwali episode ran high on emotions as the Bigg Boss house inmates burst into tears upon listening to the voice of their loved ones and watching their video messages. It was a refreshing change to watch the rival contestants sacrificing their chance to watch their family’s video messages for those who were in need. Also, numerologist Sanjay Jumaani entered the house to predict the future of the Bigg Boss contestants.

The contestants are in for a huge surprise this Diwali and it's going to be an emotional and magical ride! Tune in tonight at 9 PM for all the hungama. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/70Py8CI494 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 8, 2018

Bigg Boss teased the contestants with the random audio clips which took them by a surprise as they recognised the voices of their near and dear ones. However, emotions ran wild as the Bigg Boss called the contestants in groups of three and asked them to mutually decide upon one contestant who could see the video message sent by their respective family members. Shivashish Mishra and Karanvir Bohra gave up the opportunity for Surbhi Rana while Sreesanth and Rohit Suchanti let Deepak Thakur watch the video message. Somi Khan and Megha Dhade allowed Jasleen Matharu to watch her parents’ message as the latter was in doubt if they will support her after learning of her relationship with Anup Jalota.

Things took an unexpected turn when Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode passed on the opportunity to Romil Chaudhary who could see his baby boy in the video message. However, the lawyer set an example by requesting the Bigg Boss to let Somi watch her family’s video in his place. This left the entire house in awe of Romil who could be seen hiding his tears after the sacrifice. Interestingly, Deepak regretted not getting the similar idea which could have gone a long way in impressing Somi. Though Romil told her that it was Deepak’s idea, she refused to accept his lie.

Diwali wasn’t over in the Bigg Boss house as numerologist Sanjay gave his advice to the contestants on the basis of numerology. While he predicted Romil to be in the top five contestants on the show, Megha was told to wait until the age of 37 to enter Hindi cinema. The numerologist also advised Sreesanth to think practically and focus on the creative industry instead of cricket. Srishty was told to be careful as friends are prone to take benefit of her whereas leadership qualities were predicted for Karanvir in the house.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 11:51 IST