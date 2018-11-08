Bigg Boss 12 elimination poll: As the Happy Club faces eviction, vote for the contestant who should go first

The Bigg Boss season 12 has taken an interesting turn with four prominent players being nominated for the next eviction. The Weekend Ka Vaar, hosted by Salman Khan, will see one of the four contestants: Surbhi Rana, Deepak Thakur, Romil Chaudhary and Somi Khan – walk out of the Bigg Boss house this week. All four are members of the Happy Club, as they like to call themselves, and have vowed to wreak havoc until one of them bids goodbye to the show.

Sreesanth, being the new captain of the house, was given the power to name seven contestants for evictions. The former cricketer had named the entire Happy Club including Somi, Deepak, Romil and Surbhi besides Rohit Suchanti, Jasleen Matharu and his friend Karanvir Bohra. The Bigg Boss then introduced a task to shortlist four names for the final nominations.

As per the rules of the game, the safe contestants were told to demolish the scarecrows of contestants they wanted to nominate when the buzzer went off. The four contestants to have their scarecrows demolished first were then nominated for the weekend eviction.

Srishty Rode went first and demolished Romil’s scarecrow. She was followed by Megha Dhade who demolished Deepak’s scarecrow. Shivashish went next and destroyed Somi’s scarecrow to nominate her for the eviction. Dipika Kakar then hammered the last nail in the coffin by destroying Surbhi’s scarecrow. Soon after, the members of the Happy Club took an oath to make ever moment count and pledged to make life hell for the other contestants until their last day in the house. Each of them chose their targets and took the in-house torture to an all new level. Vote for the contestant you think should leave the house this weekend. Who will be evicted from Bigg Boss this week? Vote here

