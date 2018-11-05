Bigg Boss 12: After eviction, Urvashi Vani calls Deepak Thakur her biggest enemy

Urvashi Vani, a soft-spoken girl from Bihar, is the latest contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house. In an unexpected turn of events, the Bigg Boss had asked the contestants to name one who they think should be asked to go. Urvashi got six votes, which eventually led to her ouster. Urvashi had participated in the show as a vichitra jodi with Deepak Thakur. However, after the Bigg Boss dissolved the pairs, the two had a fallout and could never reconcile. In an exclusive interview, Urvashi spoke about friend-turned-foe Deepak, his liking for Somi Khan and Sreesanth -her newfound brother.

What do you think is biggest reason for your exit?

I am not a loud person. I couldn’t scream in the Bigg Boss house the way others did.

Who do you think should have been evicted if not you?

Shivashish or Jasleen.

What led to your fallout with your jodi partner Deepak?

There was lack of understanding between us. Deepak and other Bigg Boss 12 contestants were always involved in planning and plotting, which I never liked. What is the use of all these things when you have to play according to the tasks and games given by the Bigg Boss?

In a captaincy task, some of the contestants wanted to make you the captain. You had patched up with Deepak at that time and had even apologised to him. Was it a strategy?

I never made any game plan. I said what was in my heart. If there was a game plan, I wouldn’t have thrown the sipper in rage and would have agreed to all what he said. I would not have fought with him then.

Do you think Deepak can win Bigg Boss 12?

No, I don’t think so. He had previously claimed that he can take home the trophy. He can win if he plays honestly.

Who is playing well and has the calibre to win the title?

Twelve contestants are inside the house and it’s too early to make a judgement. The one who plays by heart will win. If you ask me to name one, I will say Karanvir Bohra can win if he starts playing well.

Have you patched up with Deepak now?

No, there is nothing like a patch-up. I just spoke to him formally. I said what was in my heart. It is his choice if he wants to understand me or not. He could have also come to me to talk but he didn’t. For how long could I let him play with my self-esteem? So, I just left him and ignored him completely. I am not sure if I will ever talk to him again.

Deepak is showing interest in Somi Khan. Do you think it is his strategy or genuine love?

This can be a strategy as this has come up very recently. There was nothing of the sort earlier.

Deepak’s love for Somi Khan can be a strategy, says Urvashi Vani. (Twitter)

After eviction, Anup Jalota said that his and Jasleen Matharu’s relationship was scripted. He also said that they have a student-teacher relationship. What’s your take?

I also think it was fake, else why will Anup ji himself call it staged after leaving the house.

But Jasleen has a different take?

She can’t confess to it right now as she is still in the house.

Did you make any good friends in the house?

Srishty Rode, Karanvir and Dipika Kakar.

Who do you consider your biggest enemy?

Deepak.

Who fights the most.

Sreesanth, but Surbhi Rana is no less.

Sreesanth calls you his sister. Will that relationship continue post Bigg Boss as well?

Yes, I am sure this relationship will continue after Bigg Boss 12. I am not sure about how will he be with others, but I am sure he will continue to be my brother outside the house. He was very loyal towards me and everybody loves him in the house.

Who is not putting his/her real face forward in the house?

All are like that. The way people show their anger and fight at every little thing and hurl abuses, I don’t think they behave like that in their real lives. So, maybe all are fake.

What have you learnt in the Bigg Boss house?

Not to talk behind anyone’s back and one must reply to a person on his or her face.

What are your future plans now?

I would continue singing and would enroll in a fashion designing course.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 09:28 IST