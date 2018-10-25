Big Boss 12 day 38: Urvashi Vani out of captaincy race, patches up with Deepak Thakur

The Bigg Boss season 12 is all set to witness the birth of a new power equation in the house as new wild card entry Megha sealed her position on the show and Deepak Thakur emerged as a strong contender for captaincy. The latest episode took over from the ongoing luxury budget task titled BB poultry farm that saw partners Deepak and Urvashi turn enemies.

A majority of the contestants like Deepak, Romil Chaudhary, Saba and Somi Khan and Rohit Suchanti decided to play for Urvashi to make her the new captain of the house. Deepak made a few attempts to patch up with her but the two ended up breaking in an ugly fight. She even threw a sipper in rage much to the shock of the contestants.

As the game progressed, Rohit Suchanti managed to acquire two eggs. He sold them to Megha in exchange of the effigies of Anup Jalota and Somi Khan and destroyed them. Since Somi had been protecting the eggs for the last two days, they went to waste and could not be sold to anyone.

Deepak also managed to grab two eggs which he sold to Megha in exchange of effigies of Srishty Rana and Rohit. But the whole game plan turned out to be a failure as Surbhi won an egg and went on to destroy Urvashi’s effigy. She justified her act to Deepak by saying that he should now play for himself and become the next captain. Urvashi felt sorry and apologised to Deepak for her behaviour.

This left only Surbhi, Deepak and Saba Khan besides Karanvir Bohra and Megha Dhade in the race for captaincy. The game took yet another turn when Deepak won one more egg and destroyed Surbhi’s effigy. As Karanvir stood alone in the game with no friends, Romil, Deepak, Surbhi and Rohit, Somi gave him a tight hug.

So, who will become the next captain in the Bigg Boss house?

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 10:49 IST