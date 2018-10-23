Bigg Boss 11’s Vikas Gupta slams Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra for cracking homophobic jokes about Rohit Suchanti

A lot has happened on Bigg Boss after the arrival of two wild card entries – TV actor Rohit Suchanti and Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade. Rohit is a 22-year-old television actor majorly known for shows such as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. The actor made a remarkable entry into the Bigg Boss house and bowled away the contestants with his good looks.

While Saba and Somi Khan could be seen swooning over the actor, Surbhi even called him ‘fair and beautiful’. Meanwhile, male contestants like Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra made fun of his fashion sense and his looks behind his back and even discussed his sexual orientation. Sreesanth questioned why the new contestant had worn purple shorts and even went on to enact him in front of the other contestants while indirectly suggesting that he was gay. Although the contestants laughed it off, Bigg Boss 11 second runner-up Vikas Gupta took offence and shared his disappointment on Twitter.

I am extremely upset after what I saw today on #BigBoss12 on @ColorsTV . So I wrote this ‘The Color Purple’ . Hoping it reaches the right people who read and share it ahead . It’s important that we don’t let people think it’s okay to do this #TheColourPurple #BeKind pic.twitter.com/ohE6m8vgQy — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) October 22, 2018

The scriptwriter-producer heavily criticised Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra for cracking homophobic jokes about Rohit and even shamed his friend and one of his favourite contestants, Dipika Kakar, for laughing along. He also pledged to give Sreesanth an earful once the former cricketer comes out of the house.

He shared a long post along with the caption, “I am extremely upset after what I saw today on #BigBoss12 on @ColorsTV . So I wrote this ‘The Color Purple’ . Hoping it reaches the right people who read and share it ahead . It’s important that we don’t let people think it’s okay to do this #TheColourPurple #BeKind.”

He wrote in the post, “It shows that even our country’s educated are so narrow minded and idiotic enough to actually consider all these attributes for someone having alternative sexuality.”

#BB12 mein aa rahi hai #BBMarathi ki winner @meghadhade aur heart-throb @imrohitsuchanti! Dekhiye inke aane se ghar mein kya planning aur plotting hoti hai, aaj raat 9 baje! #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/iwIA0CVah4 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 22, 2018

Gharwalon ki excitement ka thikana nahi raha aur woh ready hai @imrohitsuchanti ko welcome karne ke liye. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/dpiriREph5 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 22, 2018

In the latest episode of the reality show, Rohit Suchanti asked Romil Chaudhary and Deepak Thakur to unite and throw Sreesanth out of the house. Sreesanth had confessed in front of Karanvir and Saba during the nomination task that his repeated acts of trying to quit the show have actually been a part of his strategy.

