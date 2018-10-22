Bigg Boss 12: Rohit Suchanti, Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade to enter Salman Khan’s show

The weekend episode of reality show Bigg Boss 12 brought quite a few surprises for the contestants and the viewers. Sourabh Patel was evicted from the house for getting the least number of votes during Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Salman Khan. Now, two wild card entries will be introduced in tonight’s episode – TV actor Rohit Suchanti and the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi – Megha Dhade.

Rohit, 22, is a television actor better known as Ratan Maan Singh of Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya fame. He had also played the lead role of Ramakant Ahem Modi on the popular TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Interestingly, Rohit had once made a small appearance on the TV show Sasural Simar Ka, the lead actor of which, Dipika Kakar, is already in the house. He will be joining the other members of his fraternity – Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode -- competing in the reality show.

TV actor Megha Dhade, who won the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi, will be seen accompanying Rohit. She has worked in a few television shows like Pehchaan, Kasturi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The last wild card entry Surbhi Rana has emerged as the most outspoken contestant on Bigg Boss, who wreaks havoc in the house on a regular basis.

In the last episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari, Dipika Kakar’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim and Srishty Rode’s fiancé Manish Naggdev took part in a debate on the show while justifying the actions of their partners in the house. Sreesanth and Romil Chaudhary also battled against each other in Sultani Akhada, which was won by the latter by one point.

Aaj baari hai #RomilChoudhary aur @sreesanth36 ki Sultani Akhade mein ek dusre ko takkar dene ki! Kaun hoga vijayta aur kya hoga inaam? Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/yAYfQ7dyap — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 21, 2018

Five weeks after the show went on air, the jodis have been broken up with Sourabh being the latest individual contestant to walk out of the house. A farmer by profession, Sourabh had accompanied Shivashish Mishra as a jodi. The latter is currently the captain of the house after winning the captaincy task of guessing the secrets of the contestants. Earlier, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota were evicted from the house but after a short stay in a secret chamber, the two made a comeback, much to the surprise of the house inmates.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 10:43 IST